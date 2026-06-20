Amit Shah inaugurates development works in precincts of Mahalaxmi temple

PUNE, June 20: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday laid the foundation for the new Pradakshina Marg and for the conservation work of Parivar Devata Mandir at the famous Mahalaxmi temple in Kolhapur.

Shah, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Deputy CM Eknath Shinde travelled together in a car for the event.

After taking darshan of goddess Mahalaxmi, Shah inaugurated various development works in the precincts of the temple and reviewed development projects undertaken under the Western Maharashtra Temple Development Plan in the temple area.

Shahe is scheduled to address a rally in Kolhapur and a gathering of farmers in Ichalkaranji town.

The Kolhapur rally is organised by the BJP to thank voters for electing Mahayuti in the assembly elections. (PTI)