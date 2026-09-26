Amit Shah inaugurates 4th edition of UP International Trade Show

‘UP Defense Corridor creating history in making guns & vehicles’

*World trusts UP's products, supply chain, entrepreneurs: Yogi

Prabhat Ranjan Deen

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GREATER NOIDA (UP), Sept 25: The strength of Uttar Pradesh, from its traditional skills to modern manufacturing, was showcased before the world in Greater Noida on Friday. The Union Home and Cooperative Minister Amit Shah inaugurated the fourth edition of the UP International Trade Show (UPITS) In the presence of CM Yogi Adityanath.

This time, more than 600 foreign buyers from 90 countries have arrived; while more than 2,400 exhibitors are participating in the trade show with their products.

Addressing the gathering, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said, there was once an industry of crime in Uttar Pradesh, cottage industries of vehicle theft operated in city after city and illegal country-made pistols were manufactured, but today, in the same Uttar Pradesh, a defense corridor is being developed in place of the country-made gun industry, vehicle manufacturing is taking the place of vehicle theft, and a medical device park is being developed in place of chain snatching. This transformation has taken place under the double-engine Government, and Uttar Pradesh is emerging as a major center of investment from across the country and the world.

Shah stated, the situation in Uttar Pradesh in 2013 was such that the state was not in a position to organize an industrial investment summit in Lucknow. Officials had cited the law-and-order situation and organized the event in Delhi. Today, the same Uttar Pradesh is emerging as a center of investment and moving towards becoming the country's growth engine.

He added that investment, law and order, a favorable industrial policy, an active government, and facilitation for industries are necessary, and all these conditions exist in Uttar Pradesh. As a result, the state has set the target of becoming a one trillion-dollar economy.

The Union Home Minister said that 6 nodes of the Defense Corridor are being developed in Jhansi, Chitrakoot, Lucknow, Agra, Aligarh and Kanpur in Uttar Pradesh. Investment is coming into these areas to manufacture defense equipment. The country's defense production has now crossed around Rs 1.78 lakh crore, and defense product exports have increased 56 times compared to 2013-14. Today, India's defense products are being exported to around 80 countries, with Uttar Pradesh also making a significant contribution. The Uttar Pradesh Government has worked to facilitate investment through infrastructure and favorable policies along with the Defense Corridor. The AK-203 rifle manufactured in Amethi and defense products being manufactured in Uttar Pradesh reflect the country's new industrial capabilities, he added.

Shah emphasized that the participation of buyers and entrepreneurs from across the country and the world in the fourth edition of the UP International Trade Show will increase the prospects for investment, production and sales in the state. The President attended the first edition, the Vice President the second and Prime Minister Narendra Modi the third. At the same time, he was pleased to participate in the inauguration of the fourth edition.

On the occasion, CM Yogi Adityanath said the world now has confidence in the quality of Uttar Pradesh's products, its strong supply chain, and the reliability of its entrepreneurs. Today, the state is exporting goods worth more than Rs. 2 lakh crore. He stated that in four years, the UP International Trade Show has become a major platform for showcasing products manufactured in the state to the world. Last year, 550 buyers from 72 countries participated. This time, more than 600 buyers from 90 countries have arrived, and around 1.5 lakh B2B visitors are expected to participate in the event. This growing participation reflects increasing global confidence in the skills of Uttar Pradesh's artisans, the innovation of its youth, the MSME sector, and the hard work of the state's farmers.

CM said, the world follows those who remain connected to their roots while moving shoulder to shoulder with the world. "UP International Trade Show is an example of this. It is an opportunity to see tradition and technology, heritage and innovation and the strength of skills and markets together. UP's local strength is establishing its identity before the global market. This is the working culture of double-engine government that transforms capability into possibility and possibility into prosperity," he said.

The Chief Minister described Amit Shah as an inspiration behind the vision of giving a new identity to the state's traditional enterprises.

The Chief Minister said 79 products from Uttar Pradesh's MSME sector have received GI tags, and applications have been filed for 75 new products. Referring to Bhadohi carpets, Moradabad brassware, Kannauj perfume and Varanasi silk sarees, he said the state's cultural heritage has been transformed into brands worth crores of rupees. Through schemes such as ODOP, PM Vishwakarma and Vishwakarma Shram Samman, artisans have been connected with training, toolkits, loans, branding and markets. At the trade show, artisans and entrepreneurs are reaching global buyers directly.

Japan, Vietnam, Russia, Singapore, Austria and Belarus are participating as partner countries in the UP International Trade Show. These countries have also set up special pavilions. CM said these countries' participation would take bilateral trade relations to a new level.

Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak, Cabinet Ministers Nand Gopal Gupta 'Nandi', Bhupendra Chaudhary, Rakesh Sachan, Dr. Sanjay Nishad, Ministers of State Hansraj Vishwakarma and Brijesh Singh, MPs Dr. Mahesh Sharma and Surendra Nagar, MLAs Pankaj Singh, Dhirendra Singh and Tejpal Nagar, Members of the Legislative Council Shrichand Sharma and Narendra Bhati, BJP Regional President Nawab Singh Nagar, Noida District President Abhishek Sharma, Metropolitan President Mahesh Chauhan, along with other public representatives, were present at the inaugural ceremony.

Japan's Ambassador Ono Keiichi, Singapore's High Commissioner to India Simon Wong and Belarus Ambassador Mikhail Kasko, along with representatives from various countries, foreign buyers, exhibitors and entrepreneurs, also attended the ceremony.