Amit Shah inaugurates 400-bed tower at Max Smart Super Speciality Hospital, Saket

NEW DELHI, Sep 3: Union minister Amit Shah today inaugurated a 400-bed tower at Max Smart Super Speciality Hospital, Saket.

With this, the total number of beds at Max Hospital, Saket, will go up to about 1,200, making it the largest private hospital in Delhi by bed capacity, Max Healthcare said in a release.

The new facility is aimed at enhancing the hospital's capacity to deliver advanced, technology-enabled care to patients across Delhi-NCR and beyond, meeting the growing demand for specialised healthcare, it said.

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The hospital brings together comprehensive tertiary and quaternary healthcare capabilities across more than 22 specialities, strengthening access to advanced and specialised medical care in the National Capital, it said.

Max Healthcare Institute Ltd Chairman and Managing Director Abhay Soi said, "This state-of-the-art new facility brings together cutting-edge technology, world-class infrastructure and exceptional Indian clinical talent to deliver advanced, high-quality patient care to people from India and across the globe.

"It also contributes to the broader vision of building a stronger and inclusive healthcare ecosystem in India and supporting the nation's journey towards a Viksit Bharat."

The new facility is equipped with advanced medical technologies, including the Da Vinci Xi Surgical Robot and Mako Total Knee Replacement Robot, supporting precision-driven, minimally invasive procedures across specialties, Max Healthcare said in the release.

Apart from Union Home and Cooperation Minister Amit Shah, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, Minister for Health & Family Welfare, Transport and Information Technology, Delhi government, Pankaj Kumar Singh, and South Delhi MP Ramvir Singh Bidhuri also attended the event.

With this expansion, Max Healthcare -- one of India's largest healthcare organisations -- continues to strengthen its healthcare infrastructure in Delhi-NCR, with a focus on delivering advanced clinical care, improving access to specialised treatment and creating an integrated ecosystem for specialised medical care for people from India and across the globe. (PTI)