AHMEDABAD, Aug 28:

Home Minister Amit Shah took stock of India's 2030 Commonwealth Games preparations and also discussed the country's 2036 Olympic bid in a review meeting that was also attended by Union Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya and Gujarat's deputy CM Harsh Sanghavi here.

The meeting took place here on Thursday.

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"Modi Govt is firmly committed to establishing India as a global sporting destination by hosting international sporting events...chaired a review meeting on India's bid for the 2036 Olympics, as well as preparations for hosting the 2029 Police and Fire Games and the 2030 Commonwealth Games, in Ahmedabad," Shah posted on 'X'.

The Home Ministry will have a critical role in the Games in terms of supervising security arrangements and other logistics.

The Commonwealth Games will be returning to India after two decades and will be held in Ahmedabad. In 2010, Delhi had hosted the showpiece for the first time.

Ahmedabad is also in the race to hold the Olympic Games in 2036 and Sanghavi is representing the city in the interactions with the International Olympic Committee as he also holds the sports portfolio.

India is currently in the Continuous Dialogue phase of the host selection process and a decision on the country's bid is not expected before 2029.

The World Police and Fire Games would be the first major multi-sport international competition in Ahmedabad before all this. The mega-event is set to feature close to 10,000 athletes from 70 countries. (PTI)