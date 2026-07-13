Amit Shah congratulates AMC on Guinness World Record for planting 3.61 lakh saplings in an hour

AHMEDABAD, Jul 12 : Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday congratulated the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) for creating a Guinness World Record by planting over 3.61 lakh saplings in one hour using the Miyawaki method, officials said.

Shah also extended greetings to the over 25,000 volunteers associated with the campaign and the people of the Gandhinagar Lok Sabha constituency, which he represents.

"Creating a Guinness World Record by planting over 3.61 lakh saplings in just one hour through the Miyawaki technique is an outstanding example of public participation, meticulous planning, and society's commitment to environmental conservation," an official release said, quoting Shah.

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The plantation drive was conducted in Bhadaj across an area of nearly 91,006 square metres, where 3.61 lakh saplings of about 35 indigenous tree species were planted, it said.

Shah said under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, environmental conservation has now assumed the form of a people's movement.

"The 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam' campaign has connected crores of citizens across the country with this great mission of protecting nature," he said.

Shah said the Gandhinagar Lok Sabha constituency has infused new energy into the movement by achieving a historic milestone in the field of environmental conservation.

According to the release, people planted more than 1.26 crore saplings under the public plantation campaign across the constituency.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of 'progress with nature' and sustainable development is being translated into reality in the Gandhinagar Lok Sabha constituency through the development of oxygen parks, large-scale tree plantation, restoration of ponds, and various public campaigns dedicated to environmental conservation," Shah said.

The Gandhinagar Lok Sabha constituency has emerged as an inspiration for the nation in the fields of environmental protection and green development, he added. (PTI)