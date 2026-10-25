Amit Shah chairs security review meeting with Delhi Police

NEW DELHI, Oct 24: Union Home Minister Amit Shah took a security review of the national capital with senior officers of the Delhi Police on Saturday.

The meeting was attended by Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, officials said.

The fight against drugs, action against gangsters operating from abroad, and crimes against women are understood to have figured in Shah's discussions with the officers, police sources said.

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In a message posted on X, the minister's office said, "Union Home Minister and Minister of Cooperation Shri @AmitShah today chaired a security review meeting at the Delhi Police Headquarters. Delhi CM Smt. @gupta_rekha and senior officials were present at the meeting."

Shah reached the police headquarters on Jai Singh Road around 3 pm, where officers briefed him on the force's performance, ongoing investigations and key law enforcement challenges, sources said.

The visit comes amid heightened scrutiny of the Delhi Police over allegations of using excessive force against protesters during the CJP's 'Sansad Chalo' march in July.

The home minister's visit is also expected to boost the morale of the force, which has been under fire of late over its handling of protests, officials said.

Shah last visited the police headquarters on August 30, 2022.

The meeting is understood to have focused on the government's key priorities, including curbing drug trafficking, dismantling criminal networks of gangsters based overseas, and strengthening action against crimes targeting women, the sources said.( PTI)