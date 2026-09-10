Amit Shah Chairs 3rd Governing Body Meeting Of NIDM, Calls For Disaster-Resilient Villages And Cities Amid Climate Change

New Delhi, Sept 10: Union Home Minister Amit Shah chaired the 3rd meeting of the Governing Body of the National Institute of Disaster Management (NIDM) and directed the establishment of dedicated cells across all relevant departments to build disaster-resilient urban and rural infrastructure against climate-induced challenges.

Chaired a 3rd meeting of the Governing Body of the National Institute of Disaster Management. Under Modi Ji’s vision of ‘Zero Casualty’ in disasters, NIDM has become a national centre for research, innovation, policy support, training and cooperation.

Directed the setting up of… pic.twitter.com/DkN2KEcEEe

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— Amit Shah (@AmitShah) September 10, 2026

In a post on X, the Home Minister highlighted that the institute has evolved into a premier national hub under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of achieving "zero casualties" during disasters.

"Chaired a 3rd meeting of the Governing Body of the National Institute of Disaster Management. Under Modi Ji’s vision of ‘Zero Casualty’ in disasters, NIDM has become a national centre for research, innovation, policy support, training and cooperation," Amit Shah wrote on X.

Emphasising the need for proactive adaptation against emerging environmental risks, the Home Minister further stated, "Directed the setting up of a cell in every concerned department for implementation of the agenda of building villages and cities resilient to disasters caused by climate change and global warming."

According to National Institute of Disaster Management (NIDM), Madhup Vyas the Executive Director of NIDM welcome the Home Minister and highlighted the Institute’s continued efforts towards strengthening training, capacity building, research and knowledge development in the field of disaster management.

The Union Home Minister was accompanied by Govind Mohan, Home Secretary; Krishna S. Vatsa, Member & Head of NDMA India; Anuj Sharma, HMO Additional Secretary (Disaster Management), and distinguished members of the Institute Body including Atish Chandra, Secretary of Department of Agriculture & Farmers Welfare; Naresh Pal Gangwar, Secretary of Dept of Animal Husbandry and Dairying; T. Srinivasa Kumar, Secretary of Ministry of Earth Sciences; Nilkanth S. Avhad, Secretary of NDMA India.

Additionally, L. Sweety Changsan, ACS, Assam; Piyush Anand, DG of NDRF India; Surendra Kumar Bagde, DG of Indian Institute of Public Administration; Mrutyunjay Mohapatra, DG of India Meteorological Department; Prof. Yogesh Singh, Vice-Chancellor, University of Delhi; Dr. B. Rajender, Director, Lal Bahadur Shastri National Academy, Mussoorie, were also present, according to the official handle of NIDM.

According to NIDM, during the visit, the Union Home Minister interacted with senior officials and members of the Institute and took note of NIDM’s work in disaster management, training & capacity building. The visit provided valuable guidance and encouragement towards further strengthening NIDM’s contribution to disaster risk reduction, preparedness and supporting the vision of a safer and more disaster-resilient India. (Agencies)