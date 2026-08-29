Amit Shah celebrates Raksha Bandhan with girls suffering from type-1 diabetes

GANDHI NAGAR, Aug 28: Union Home and Cooperation Minister Amit Shah on Friday celebrated Raksha Bandhan here with girls suffering from type-1 diabetes, and wished them good health and a bright future.

He said the future of a family and society is safe only if daughters are healthy, and stressed that the BJP was committed to protecting them.

Shah represents the Gandhinagar Lok Sabha constituency.

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A release issued by the Gandhinagar unit of the BJP said that under Shah's leadership, it has been ensured that children aged 0 to 18 years with type-1 diabetes in Gandhinagar parliamentary constituency get the benefit of free insulin under the initiative of the BJP government at the Centre.

These girl children suffering from type-1 diabetes have to take insulin injections throughout their lives, and the cost of treatment remains a huge financial burden for deprived and economically weak families, it said.

To prevent such health problems, guidelines for diabetes mellitus in children were announced on April 30, 2026, under the National Child Health Programme 2.0, the party said.

"In this regard, an integrated system of 'Screening - Diagnosis - Insulin/Treatment - Monitoring - Follow-up' has been established to ensure that children with such problems, including these girls, get free insulin for life in Gandhinagar Lok Sabha constituency," it added.

Calling it a historic initiative under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Shah said that even many developed countries have not been able to implement such a free insulin system.

For the BJP government, public service is not just a responsibility, but the basic mantra of sensitive governance, he said.

"Only if the health of the daughter is safe, the future of the family and society will be safe. This initiative of providing free insulin to daughters on the auspicious occasion of Raksha Bandhan is also a symbol of BJP's commitment towards daughter's protection and daughter's health," the release quoted Shah as saying.

As a result of the continuous efforts made by the BJP government at the Centre in the health sector, health services are becoming more accessible to the common citizen of the country today, he said.

"In Gujarat also, the state government under the leadership of Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel is continuously working to effectively reach the people with the welfare schemes of the Centre. This resolution taken to protect the health of daughters on the auspicious occasion of Raksha Bandhan will further strengthen the spirit of 'Seva Paramo Dharma' in the Gandhinagar Lok Sabha constituency," he said.

No child from a poor or middle-class family should be deprived of life-saving insulin just because of the cost of treatment. With this idea, this initiative to provide necessary insulin to children suffering from diabetes is a reflection of BJP's resolve of 'Service, Sensitivity and Security', the party said. (PTI)