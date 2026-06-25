Amit Shah Calls On President Amid Buzz Of Reshuffle Of Union Council Of Ministers

New Delhi, Jun 25: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday called on President Droupadi Murmu at the Rashtrapati Bhavan here amid the buzz over a reshuffle of the union council of ministers.

The president's office shared a picture of the meeting in a post on X.

"Union Minister for Home Affairs and Cooperation Shri Amit Shah called on President Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan," the post said.

On Tuesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had called on President Murmu.

The meetings assume significance given the speculation that a reshuffle of the union council of ministers is imminent.

Veteran BJP leader from Kerala George Kurian recently resigned from the council of ministers after his Rajya Sabha termed expired. The 65-year-old was Union minister of state for minority affairs and also for fisheries, animal husbandry and dairying.

The BJP decided not to renominate Kurian, whose term in the Upper House ended on June 21.

Besides, Minister of State for Railways Ravneet Singh, whose Rajya Sabha term also ended on June 21, has not been renominated by the BJP to the Upper House either. Singh, who had been a Rajya Sabha member from Rajasthan since August 2024, also holds charge as the minister of state for food processing industries.

A few Union ministers have been given key organisational responsibilities in their home states. Their appointment fuelled the buzz of a possible reshuffle.

BJP national president Nitin Nabin on May 28 appointed Union Minister of State for Road Transport and Highways and Corporate Affairs Harsh Malhotra as Delhi BJP chief. In December last year, Union Minister of State for Finance Pankaj Chaudhary was the new president of the BJP's Uttar Pradesh unit. (AGENCIES)