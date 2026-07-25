Amit Shah assures full support to martyred cop’s family

BJP delegation led by LoP visits Budgam

Suhail Bhat

SRINAGAR, July 24: Union Home Minister Amit Shah today assured support to the family of cop Ashiq Hussain Qureshi who was killed in a terror attack in Anantnag earlier this week.

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Shah spoke to the family of India Reserve Police (IRP) Head Constable Ashiq Hussain Qureshi and conveyed his condolences and assured them centre's full support.

Leader of the Opposition Sunil Sharma, who led a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) delegation to Qureshi's residence in Lalpora village of Beerwah in central Kashmir's Budgam district, said Shah called from New Delhi while the delegation was meeting the bereaved family and spoke to Qureshi's son.

"The Home Minister expressed his deepest condolences and assured the family that the Government stands firmly with them in this hour of grief," Sharma told reporters.

Sharma said Shah had asked him to personally visit the family and convey his condolences, adding that the Home Minister had also assured the family that he would visit them during his next trip to Kashmir.

"On behalf of my party and the Government of India, I have assured them that we will always stand by the families of those who sacrificed their lives for this country. Not only in words, but also through action, this family will feel that the country and the Government of India stand with them," Sharma said.

Describing Qureshi as "a brave soldier", Sharma said the Head Constable was killed while protecting the country during the terror attack in Anantnag's Lal Chowk area.

He said Qureshi belonged to a family that had made repeated sacrifices, recalling his father's sacrifice in February 1995. "Today, his son has also sacrificed his life while protecting the country. The whole of India is indebted to this family, and I don't think we will ever be able to repay their debt," Sharma said.

Calling the family one of "two martyrs", Sharma said the BJP would make efforts to preserve Qureshi's memory by seeking the construction of a statue, memorial, school or sports ground in his native village.

Referring to terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir, Sharma said the region had witnessed a significant decline in violence over the past four to five years compared with earlier decades, although the Anantnag attack had shown that the threat had not been completely eliminated "This incident has reminded us that we cannot lower our guard," he said.

Sharma reiterated his demand for a risk allowance for Jammu and Kashmir Police personnel, saying the force had played a decisive role in combating militancy.

On Special Police Officers (SPOs), Sharma said the Centre was examining their demand for higher salaries and expressed hope that an announcement would be made soon. He also outlined the existing pay structure for SPOs, saying it had improved under the Narendra Modi Government.

He urged the Jammu and Kashmir Government to assess losses suffered by civilians in recent incidents and submit proposals to the Centre for financial assistance. "The Chief Minister should visit the affected areas, assess the damage and send proposals to the Centre. The Centre is ready to provide assistance," Sharma said.