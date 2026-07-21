Amit Shah Assures Full Support to J&K After Devastating Flash Floods: LG
Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha said Union Home Minister Amit Shah has assured the Jammu and Kashmir administration of all possible assistance from the Central Government in the wake of the devastating flash floods that hit Rajouri, Poonch...
Advertisement
Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha said Union Home Minister Amit Shah has assured the Jammu and Kashmir administration of all possible assistance from the Central Government in the wake of the devastating flash floods that hit Rajouri, Poonch and Doda districts.
Advertisement