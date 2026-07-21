Home About
Download Apps Epaper
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
Home / Videos / Amit Shah Assures Full Support to J&K After Devastating Flash Floods: LG

Amit Shah Assures Full Support to J&K After Devastating Flash Floods: LG

    Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha said Union Home Minister Amit Shah has assured the Jammu and Kashmir administration of all possible assistance from the Central Government in the wake of the devastating flash floods that hit Rajouri, Poonch...

article_Author
Daily Excelsior
02:05 PM Jul 21, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img

Advertisement

Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha said Union Home Minister Amit Shah has assured the Jammu and Kashmir administration of all possible assistance from the Central Government in the wake of the devastating flash floods that hit Rajouri, Poonch and Doda districts.

Advertisement
Advertisement

E-Paper

epaper Read Now
amarnath_yatra