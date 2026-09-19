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Amit Kumar Gupta Gets Addl Charge As Registrar At HC’s Delhi Office

JAMMU, Sept 18: J&K Sales Tax Appellate Tribunal Chairman Amit Kumar Gupta has been given the additional charge of Registrar (Headquarters) at the Resident Office of the High Court of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh in New Delhi. The High...

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Daily Excelsior
07:19 AM Sep 19, 2026 IST
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JAMMU, Sept 18: J&K Sales Tax Appellate Tribunal Chairman Amit Kumar Gupta has been given the additional charge of Registrar (Headquarters) at the Resident Office of the High Court of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh in New Delhi.

The High Court established the Resident Office through an order issued today.

Gupta will hold the additional charge until further orders, according to another order issued by the High Court.

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