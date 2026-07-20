Amit conferred hony PhD by Maryland State University

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, July 19: Amit Sharma, a 2012-batch AGMUT cadre IAS officer, has been conferred an honorary PhD (Honoris Causa) in Public Administration along with a Gold Medal by Maryland State University, USA, during the Indo International Intellectual Conclave 2026 held in New Delhi.

The university recognized Sharma for his contribution to public administration and his services to society over the past 25 years. In an official communication, the university's Doctoral Monitoring Board stated that the honorary doctorate was being awarded in recognition of his contributions to the field of public administration and described him as a role model for the youth because of his achievements.

Advertisement

Receiving the honour, Sharma dedicated the award to his late parents, Santosh Sharma and Baldev Sharma, acknowledging their role in instilling the values of diligence, patience and commitment to public welfare. He said their guidance had shaped his approach to public service throughout his career.

Over the years, Sharma has served in several administrative assignments and has been associated with initiatives aimed at promoting innovation, strengthening governance and encouraging youth participation in developmental activities. His work in different postings has focused on improving public service delivery and administrative efficiency.

At present, Sharma is serving as Director in the Ministry of Home Affairs on Central Deputation. He has been entrusted with overseeing key aspects of the ongoing Census 2027 operations for the Union Territories of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh.

The Census 2027 exercise marks a significant milestone as India's first fully digital and paperless census, with technology-driven enumeration and data collection forming the backbone of the nationwide exercise. Sharma has been closely involved in coordinating the implementation of the project in the two Union Territories as part of the Centre's efforts to modernize the country's census framework.