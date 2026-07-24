Amid geopolitical tensions, countries must focus on building resilient economic ties: UAE minister

AHMEDABAD, Jul 23: A senior minister of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) on Thursday said countries should focus on building resilient economic partnerships instead of allowing uncertainties to slow investment in different sectors.

UAE Minister of Economy and Tourism Abdulla Bin Touq Al Marri noted the growing strategic partnership between India and his country has created opportunities for greater business-to-business collaboration across key sectors.

Al Marri, who was in Ahmedabad to participate in the India edition of 'Investopia Global', identified energy as another major area of cooperation between the two sides as countries worldwide transition towards cleaner sources of power.

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Speaking to PTI after the inaugural event, the visiting minister said food security remains a priority area as the UAE imports more than 90 per cent of its edible requirements, with a significant share of processed food, fruits and vegetables coming from India.

"A large portion of our processed food, vegetables and fruits comes from India. That itself shows the huge growth potential between both countries," he maintained.

Al Marri said energy would remain another major area of cooperation as countries move towards cleaner sources of power.

"Energy is the next fuel for the world. We are moving from hydrogen to renewables, especially to support data centres, which require massive amounts of energy," he emphasised.

Referring to logistics and supply chains, he said the UAE has maintained a long-term presence in India's port infrastructure.

"DP World (a multinational logistics firm based in Dubai) has invested in Mundra Port (in Gujarat) and we continue to see logistics and connectivity as an important area of cooperation," he said.

On the impact of geopolitical tensions and global supply chain disruptions, the UAE minister stressed that countries should focus on building resilient economic partnerships instead of allowing uncertainties to slow investment.

"Geopolitical risk should not be viewed in isolation; it must be approached with strategic redundancy. We need stronger partnerships, better customs coordination, connectivity, digital visibility and bankable investment platforms," he asserted.

"The UAE is not pausing. This is the first Investopia event happening right after recent geopolitical tensions, showing we are moving forward," the minister noted.

Al Marri said India and the UAE should work together to create "virtual trade corridors" connecting the Gulf, north Africa, Europe and South Asia. Indian goods can be transported to these regions from the UAE after adding value.

"The UAE does not just offer a market of 10 million people. It provides a multiplier effect reaching more than 500 million people across connected regions," he said.

Inviting Indian start-ups and technology firms to expand into the UAE, the minister said his country offers a supportive ecosystem for innovation through platforms such as Hub71, Area 2071 and Sheraa, which provide incentives and funding for tech ventures.

Explaining the objective of Investopia, Al Marri said the platform is intended to convert strong government-to-government relations into concrete business partnerships by bringing together governments, investors and companies to generate investments and commercial opportunities.

On India-UAE bilateral trade, he credited the Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA) signed in 2022 for accelerating economic engagement between the two countries and said the focus now is on expanding cooperation at the state level.

Al Marri said he has been touring different Indian states to strengthen direct engagement with regional governments and businesses, adding he plans to visit India regularly with business delegations to further boost trade and investment ties between the two countries.

This investment summit connecting entrepreneurs from India and the UAE was organised by the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) in collaboration with Investopia. (PTI)