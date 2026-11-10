Amid Discontent In Party, NC Chief To Form Advisory Groups For Each Minister

JAMMU, Nov 10: In a major outreach to disgruntled party lawmakers, National Conference (NC) president Farooq Abdullah has accepted a proposal to constitute informal advisory groups of MLAs for each minister in the Omar Abdullah-led government in Jammu and Kashmir, party sources said.

The NC chief wrote to all MLAs days after a meeting was held in Srinagar where several MLAs voiced concern over a perceived disconnect between the party leadership and the government.

The proposed advisory groups are intended to act as a bridge between the party and the government, ensuring lawmakers are kept informed and involved in key administrative decisions.