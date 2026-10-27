Amid Discontent, Eidgah MLA Mubarak Gul Appointed As NC General Secretary

Srinagar, Oct 27: National Conference president Farooq Abdullah on Tuesday appointed veteran leader Mubarak Gul as the party general secretary in a bid to control discontent among the supporters of the six-time MLA from Eidgah.

Soon after the expansion of the Council of Ministers headed by Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, Farooq Abdullah and senior leaders rushed to the National Conference headquarters in Nawai Subah, where Gul was nominated as the party general secretary.

Gul, when asked about the expansion, said he was not considered for the ministerial berth and will speak at an appropriate time.

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"Party President Dr Farooq Abdullah sb today nominated senior party leader, MLA Idgah Mubarak Gul Sb as party's new General Secretary. Wishing Gul sb all the very best," National Conference spokesperson Imran Nabi Dar posted on X.

Gul, who has won every election from Eidgah assembly segment since 1987, will replace Ali Mohammad Sagar as party general secretary. Sagar was inducted into the Council of Ministers on Tuesday.

Before heading to Lok Bhawan for the swearing-in ceremony of the four new ministers, Gul told reporters that he was not considered for the ministerial berth.

"I will speak at an appropriate time. I have attended 30 oath ceremonies and every time, I have been dropped. You can say I have been dropped again," Gul said.

Another senior party leader, Abdul Majid Bhat Larmi, openly expressed his disappointment over being left out but maintained that he accepted the party leadership's decision.

Larmi said there was no question of anyone leaving the party.

"Whatever the party deemed best, we accept it. We will work for the party. No one needs to jump to conclusions or say, 'These people are upset, so tomorrow they will join us.' Nothing like that will happen. This system keeps going on. It must be Allah's will, and something even better will happen," he added.

Asked if there is resentment among the senior leaders for being left out, Larmi said, "It is a natural thing. After all, we are human beings. The heart naturally feels hurt -- there is no doubt about that. Here I am talking to you, but inside, my heart is burning. That is the truth." (Agencies)