Amex partners with Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre to offer exclusive arts, cultural experiences

NEW DELHI, Aug 21: Credit card player American Express Banking Corp, India (American Express) and the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC) on Friday announced a partnership to offer eligible Amex members exclusive access and privileges across select arts, entertainment and hospitality experiences at the cultural centre.

Under the partnership, American Express will serve as the preferred payments partner for NMACC and offer eligible card members a range of curated benefits, including pre-sale and complimentary access to select productions, exclusive dining benefits, premium services and opportunities to engage with the centre's cultural offerings, a joint statement said.

The partnership brings together NMACC's focus on showcasing Indian and international arts and culture with American Express' emphasis on providing card members with differentiated access and experiences.

Advertisement

"India has an extraordinary legacy of art, culture and creative expression, and NMACC has created a remarkable platform that celebrates this legacy while bringing audiences closer to exceptional experiences from around the world," American Express India CEO and Country Manager Sanjay Khanna said.

He said the partnership would give American Express card members more opportunities to discover and experience some of India's prominent cultural offerings.

"At Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre, our vision is to showcase the best of India to the world and bring the best of the world to India," Jio World Centre CEO Devendra Bharma said.

The partnership will provide eligible card members with access to select arts and cultural experiences at NMACC, along with privileges and services linked to their American Express membership, it said.

The collaboration is part of American Express' broader focus on creating differentiated access and experiences around card members' interests, it added. (PTI)