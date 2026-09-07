AMEAK demands promotion for package teachers, other employees

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Sept 6: The All Migrant Employees Association Kashmir (AMEAK) today demanded promotion of teachers, MTS and Data Entry Operators appointed under the Prime Minister’s Package since 2010 to resolve the long- pending grievance of their professional stagnation.

In a statement issued, AMEAK president Rubon Saproo stated that nearly 70 percent of the employees appointed in 2010 under the PM Package were teachers, but unfortunately they have not been granted any promotion till date despite having completed requisite years of services in the department.

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He said, “The MTS employees of the revenue department and Data Entry Operators in the finance department were also facing a similar issue. The MTS employees of the finance department had already undergone the DPC process and were awaiting formal promotion orders.”

Saproo pointed out that Government order no. JK-34-DMRRR already in place from 2022 provides a mechanism under which all PM package employees can be considered for promotion.

He said the order clearly envisages framing of a parallel promotion list, corresponding to the general cadre, for granting promotions, however, their promotions should not be linked to promotions in the general cadre, as the package is supernumerary and distinct in nature.

Making an appeal to the Government to implement the provisions of the 2022 order in letter and spirit, saproo stated that despite the existence of a specific Government order facilitating promotion of package employees, teachers appointed under the package have remained deprived of this basic career benefit for years.