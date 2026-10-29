Ambuja Cements to acquire 26 pc stake in  SWE Renewables for Rs 33.75 cr to cut power costs

NEW DELHI, Oct 29: Ambuja Cements Ltd will acquire at least a 26 per cent stake in SWE Renewables Ltd for Rs 33.75 crore, as the Adani Group cement maker seeks to reduce electricity costs and increase the share of renewable energy in its operations.

The acquisition will enable Ambuja to procure wind power through a captive structure, reducing its dependence on conventional grid electricity and providing greater visibility over long-term power costs, the company said in a regulatory filing.

The proposed purchase will be made in cash under a share subscription and shareholders' agreement. The shares and other instruments representing at least 26 per cent of SWE Renewables' share capital are expected to be acquired in one or more tranches over 15 months, subject to agreed extensions.

SWE Renewables, incorporated in June 2016, operates in the infrastructure and renewable energy sector, with a business focused on setting up independent power projects. The company reported no revenue in each of the three financial years through March 2026, according to its audited financial statements. Its net worth stood at Rs 24.14 crore as of March 31, 2026.

Ambuja said the investment would help it meet captive-user requirements, including a minimum 26 per cent equity holding and a requirement to consume at least 51 per cent of the electricity generated for captive use.

The transaction is aimed at supporting the cement maker's energy-cost optimisation, sustainability and decarbonisation objectives by increasing its use of renewable power. No governmental or regulatory approvals were identified as necessary for the acquisition in the filing.

The proposed investment comes as cement manufacturers seek to manage energy costs, a significant component of production expenses, while expanding the use of cleaner power. For Ambuja, greater access to wind energy could help diversify its electricity mix and reduce exposure to conventional power prices over time. (PTI)