Ambphalla-Roop Nagar traders meet CCI President over proposed flyover

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Sept 28: A delegation of the Ambphalla to Roop Nagar All Traders Association met with Arun Gupta, President of the Chamber of Commerce and Industry, and raised before him the important issues and concerns of traders related to the proposed flyover.

During the meeting, members of the delegation, representing commercial establishments from Ambphalla to Janipur-Roop Nagar, discussed in detail the interests of traders, the condition of the market, and the possible impact of the flyover on commercial activities.

Advertisement

They requested the Chamber President to take up their concern with the Government authorities and find out some solution.

Arun Gupta listened to the traders' concerns seriously and assured that he would take up the matter at an appropriate level before the Government and administration, and would make efforts to convey the traders' problems to the concerned authorities.

The association hoped that through dialogue with all concerned parties, they would move forward towards a suitable solution keeping in mind the interests of the traders.