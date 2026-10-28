Ambani vows to take Jio to  new heights after blockbuster IPO

MUMBAI, Oct 28: Jio Platforms' Managing Director Akash Ambani on Wednesday said investors' response to the company's initial public offering (IPO) exceeded expectations, and vowed to take the company to greater heights along with siblings Isha and Anant.

Speaking at the listing ceremony, Ambani said the company aims to democratise technology with the potential to transform Indian lives over the next ten years, including connectivity from space.

"We promise to take Jio to greater heights of growth and excellence," Ambani said at the listing ceremony, which his parents, Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani, along with his siblings and grandmother, Kokilaben, also attended.

He said the company's ambition is a digital society with Jio Platforms at its core, where connectivity, computing and intelligence work together seamlessly.

The responsibility of the next generation of Ambanis is not just to preserve what they have inherited, but to make Jio bigger, better and more meaningful for India, Akash Ambani said. (PTI)