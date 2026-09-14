Amazon ramps up India network ahead of  festive season; adds 20 FCs, 150 delivery hubs

NEW DELHI, Sept 14: E-commerce major Amazon on Monday announced an expansion of its operations network across India ahead of the upcoming festive season, launching 20 fulfilment centres, 6 sort centres, and 150 last-mile delivery stations.

The expansion is part of the company's announced investment of over Rs 2,800 crore to bolster its pan-India operations and infrastructure, Amazon said in a statement.

The expansion will increase Amazon's total storage capacity in India by 50 per cent to 64 million cubic feet. The facilities will be operated and managed by third-party logistics service providers.

All 6 new sort centres situated in Chikkaballapur, Hassan, Meerut, Ramanagar, Raipur and Varanasi, as well as seven of the 20 new fulfilment centres are coming up in non-metro cities.

To handle the anticipated surge in consumer demand during the festive period, the e-commerce firm had earlier announced the creation of over 1.6 lakh seasonal work opportunities across 400 cities, spanning both metropolitan areas and Tier 2 and Tier 3 locations.

Out of the 150 new last-mile delivery stations across 118 cities, 12 locations, including Bhojpur, Bokajan, Jalaun, Jehanabad, Namsai, Puruliya, Ribhoi, Senapati, Sivasagar, Udalguri, Ukhrul, and Wokha, will have their first-ever Amazon last-mile delivery station.

"Ahead of the festive season, we are excited to have these new facilities operational and ready to serve customers across India. These investments will help us respond to evolving customer and seller needs, while creating tens of thousands of work opportunities and supporting economic growth in communities across the country," Abhinav Singh, VP of Operations for India, APAC, Middle East, Turkiye and Africa at Amazon, said. (PTI)