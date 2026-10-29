Amazon layoffs hit 250 jobs in devices team as company reviews workforce

NEW DELHI, Oct 29: Amazon has cut about 250 jobs in its devices and services division, primarily affecting software development roles, as the e-commerce giant looks to streamline operations and align its workforce with its product roadmap. The layoffs come weeks after the company rolled out new devices, including Kindle e-readers and tablet computers.

"We've made the difficult decision to eliminate a small number of roles," an Amazon spokesperson said, as reported by Reuters.

The latest round of layoffs comes amid a series of product announcements by Amazon. The company unveiled a new alarm clock and a photo frame powered by its Alexa voice assistant, adding to its portfolio of connected devices and smart-home products.

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Employees affected by the latest cuts were informed through emails and text messages sent early Wednesday morning, in line with the company's usual practice.

The spokesperson said the job cuts would help Amazon "operate more efficiently and better align with our product roadmap". The company did not disclose which specific teams or products would be affected, or whether further reductions were planned.

The latest workforce reduction follows another round of layoffs earlier this month, when Amazon cut about 1,000 jobs in its core retail division. The back-to-back announcements underscore the company's continuing efforts to reassess its organisational structure and workforce requirements.

Amazon has periodically restructured teams and reduced headcount as it seeks to control costs, improve operational efficiency and redirect resources towards its strategic priorities. However, the company has not indicated that the latest cuts are part of a broader workforce reduction programme.

The devices and services division oversees a range of Amazon products and technologies, including Kindle e-readers, Fire tablets, Echo smart speakers and Alexa-enabled services. These products are central to the company's efforts to build an ecosystem of connected devices and services that encourage customers to remain within its platform.

The latest layoffs also come as technology companies reassess staffing needs amid rapid advances in artificial intelligence, automation and changing product-development priorities. However, Amazon has not directly attributed these specific job cuts to artificial intelligence. (UNI)