Amazon India adds 3 lakh sellers in a year, base touches 20-lakh mark

NEW DELHI, Sep 8 : Amazon India on Tuesday said its seller base has reached the 20-lakh mark, recording its highest year-on-year growth in three years.

The e-commerce platform added over 3 lakh new sellers over the past 12 months. The company attributed this increase to the introduction of zero referral fees for products priced below Rs 1,000 and the increased adoption of artificial intelligence (AI) tools by its selling partners.

Ahead of the upcoming festive season, the company has created over 1.6 lakh seasonal work opportunities across its pan-India operations network. These positions, which include both direct and indirect roles, are spread across 400 cities, including metros and Tier 2 and Tier 3 locations such as Varanasi, Kochi, Ranchi, and Gorakhpur.

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"Reaching 20 lakh sellers is a strong reflection of the confidence entrepreneurs across India place in Amazon.in. As we head into the festive season, we will continue to invest in tools, technology and infrastructure that make it easier for sellers to prepare their businesses and serve customers effectively," Aruna Daryanani, Director, Selling Partner Services, Amazon India, said in a statement. (PTI)