Amarnath Yatris take free ride on RAAHI: Hop Jammu buses along Chenab Line

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, July 6: The District Administration Jammu today gave Amarnath Yatris a free ride on the RAAHI: Hop Jammu bus service along its Chenab Line, offering pilgrims currently in the city a look at Jammu's heritage sites before they proceed to the Kashmir Valley.

The group visited Akhnoor Fort, Pandav Gufa, Jia Pota Ghat, Sant Baba Sunder Singh Ji Gurudwara and the ancient Kameshwar Temple.

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RAAHI: Hop Jammu is a fleet of air-conditioned e-buses operating on four hop-on hop-off routes: Tirath, Chenab, Sarhad and Fun Line, covering the city's temples, heritage sites, border landmarks and recreational spots.

The Chenab Line had earlier undergone trial runs to test timings and halts and today's ride will help fine-tune schedules and boarding points further.

Online bookings for all routes open from July 8, through online mode only. The service moves into full commercial operation from July 10, with a daily pass giving unlimited hop-on hop-off access across all routes.

Once operational, the buses will run at regular intervals, depending on the route, with a tour guide on board. More information will be shared by the district administration.