Amarnath Yatra:Chamber Will Support Administration For Smooth Yatra, Says CCI President
Chamber of Commerce & Industry, Jammu, president Arun Gupta said Chamber will extend full support to the administration for smooth conduct of Amarnath yatra. Arun Gupta said chamber will also set up helpline for Yatris. Chamber president...
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Chamber of Commerce & Industry, Jammu, president Arun Gupta said Chamber will extend full support to the administration for smooth conduct of Amarnath yatra. Arun Gupta said chamber will also set up helpline for Yatris. Chamber president however said during Yatra, business community shouldn’t suffer.
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