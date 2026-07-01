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Home / Videos / Amarnath Yatra:Chamber Will Support Administration For Smooth Yatra, Says CCI President

Amarnath Yatra:Chamber Will Support Administration For Smooth Yatra, Says CCI President

    Chamber of Commerce & Industry, Jammu, president Arun Gupta said Chamber will extend full support to the administration for smooth conduct of Amarnath yatra. Arun Gupta said chamber will also set up helpline for Yatris. Chamber president...

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Daily Excelsior
06:40 PM Jul 01, 2026 IST
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Chamber of Commerce & Industry, Jammu, president Arun Gupta said Chamber will extend full support to the administration for smooth conduct of Amarnath yatra. Arun Gupta said chamber will also set up helpline for Yatris. Chamber president however said during Yatra, business community shouldn’t suffer.

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