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Home / Videos / Amarnath Yatra: Unregistered Yatris Should Wait for Their Turn as Yatri Limit Is Fixed by SC: LG

Amarnath Yatra: Unregistered Yatris Should Wait for Their Turn as Yatri Limit Is Fixed by SC: LG

    Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha said an overwhelming number of devotees are arriving for the Amarnath Yatra, including many without prior registration. He urged unregistered pilgrims to wait for their turn, noting that the number of yatris allowed...

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Daily Excelsior
03:48 PM Jul 05, 2026 IST
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Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha said an overwhelming number of devotees are arriving for the Amarnath Yatra, including many without prior registration. He urged unregistered pilgrims to wait for their turn, noting that the number of yatris allowed on both routes is capped in accordance with Supreme Court guidelines and cannot be increased. The LG said the administration is making every effort to ensure a safe and smooth pilgrimage and appealed to devotees to cooperate with authorities and follow the prescribed directions.

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