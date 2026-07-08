Jammu, Jul 8: A fresh batch of 9,837 pilgrims left the Bhagwati Nagar base camp here for the annual Amarnath Yatra in Kashmir, amid tight security on Wednesday, officials said.

They said this is the largest batch of pilgrims so far this year, comprising 7,004 men, 2,810 women, 21 children and two transgender persons.

While 4,480 pilgrims left for the Baltal base camp in central Kashmir's Ganderbal district in 173 vehicles, 5,354 pilgrims proceeded towards the traditional Pahalgam route in south Kashmir's Anantnag district in 188 vehicles, amid chants of "Bam Bam Bhole", "Har Har Mahadev" and "Jai Barfani Baba Ki", according to the officials.

With this, a total of 44,666 pilgrims have left the Jammu base camp for Kashmir since the yatra commenced on July 2.

More than 1.15 lakh pilgrims have paid obeisance at the ice lingam of Lord Shiva at the 3,880-metre-high cave shrine so far.

The 57-day pilgrimage will conclude on August 28, coinciding with the festival of Raksha Bandhan. (Agencies)