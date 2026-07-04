Amarnath Yatra: Third Batch Of 4812 Pilgrims Leave From Jammu For Cave Shrine

Jammu, July 4: Amid the chants of 'Bam Bam Bhole', the third batch of 4812 pilgrims on Saturday left for Shri Amarnath cave shrine here from Yatri Niwas base camp.

A batch of 4812 pilgrims this morning left for the Kashmir valley from the base camp to perform pilgrimage from twin tracks of Shri Amarnath Yatra.

As per officials, 2041 pilgrims left for the Baltal while 2771 for the Pahalgam route to perform pilgrimage in a fleet of total 259 vehicles comprising buses and private vehicles in the form of a convoy.

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The yatra convoy left early this morning under tight security arrangements.

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Thursday morning flagged off the first batch of pilgrims here from the base camp.

Meanwhile, the Jammu and Kashmir administration on Friday issued an important advisory for Shri Amarnath Ji Yatra pilgrims, stating that advance registration is mandatory for undertaking the annual pilgrimage, as the daily number of pilgrims permitted on the route has been capped in compliance with the directions of the Supreme Court.