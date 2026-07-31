Amarnath Yatra Suspended From Baltal Route Due To Bad Weather

Srinagar, Jul 31: The annual Amarnath yatra was suspended from the Baltal route on Friday due to inclement weather and to facilitate repair work on the track, officials said.

The yatra has already been suspended from the Pahalgam route to carry out necessary repairs.

Heavy rains lashed the Baltal area on Thursday night, triggering a minor flashflood at one location. However, no loss of life or damage to property was reported, officials said.

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Owing to the adverse weather and ongoing repair work, no pilgrim was allowed to proceed towards the holy cave shrine from the Baltal route, they said.

Repair work on the track is currently underway, officials added.

The annual pilgrimage began on July 3, and around 4.5 lakh devotees have so far paid obeisance at the cave shrine housing the naturally formed ice lingam.

The yatra is scheduled to conclude of August 28 on the ocassion of Raksha Bandhan.