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Home / Videos / Amarnath Yatra: Spot Registration Continues Smoothly at Tawi River Front Despite Heavy Rush

Amarnath Yatra: Spot Registration Continues Smoothly at Tawi River Front Despite Heavy Rush

  Despite a heavy rush of pilgrims, spot registration for the Amarnath Yatra is proceeding smoothly at the Tawi River Front in Jammu. Authorities have established dedicated registration counters along with essential facilities, including seating arrangements, drinking water, medical...

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Daily Excelsior
01:21 PM Jul 04, 2026 IST
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Despite a heavy rush of pilgrims, spot registration for the Amarnath Yatra is proceeding smoothly at the Tawi River Front in Jammu. Authorities have established dedicated registration counters along with essential facilities, including seating arrangements, drinking water, medical assistance, sanitation, and security, to ensure a hassle-free experience for devotees. Officials said the arrangements are helping manage the large influx of pilgrims efficiently.

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