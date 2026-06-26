Amarnath Yatra: Security Agencies Carry Out Exercises To Ensure Safe Environment For Pilgrims

Jammu, Jun 26: Security agencies on Friday conducted extensive patrolling, area domination exercises and cordon and search operations as part of the security arrangements ahead of the annual Amarnath Yatra.

Officials said the operations were aimed at strengthening the security grid, maintaining peace and vigilance, and ensuring a safe and secure environment for pilgrims during the forthcoming yatra that is set to begin on July 3.

As part of the exercise, police in coordination with the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) and Border Security Force (BSF), carried out a joint long-range patrolling exercise from Rathana to Salehar, Chak Jagtoo and adjoining areas in Arnia border belt, they said.

The patrolling was aimed at maintaining close surveillance along the border, preventing anti-social activities and ensuring a visible security presence. Security personnel also interacted with local residents during the exercise, officials said.

They said the presence of police, CISF and BSF personnel instilled a sense of security among the locals.

In another operation, police conducted extensive area domination exercises in R S Pura, Bishnah, Arnia and Miran Sahib to ensure a peaceful atmosphere ahead of the yatra.

The exercises covered sensitive locations, border-adjacent villages, crowded markets, bus stands and other strategic points. Security personnel carried out intensive patrolling, vehicle checking, verification of suspicious persons and enhanced surveillance in vulnerable areas.

Officials said the objective was to strengthen operational preparedness, gather ground-level intelligence, identify potential security concerns and ensure effective coordination among various security agencies deployed in the region.

Police, in coordination with the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), also conducted a cordon and search operation in Katal Batal, Tahra and Railway Station Bajalta.

The operation covered the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway, the designated Amarnath Yatra route, and the adjoining railway station area to ensure a secure environment for pilgrims and the general public, they said. (Agencies)