Amarnath Yatra: Second Batch Of Over 3800 Pilgrims Leave Jammu For Twin Base Camps In Kashmir

Jammu, July 3: Amid tight security, the second batch of more than 3,800 pilgrims left the Jammu base camp on Friday for the Amarnath cave shrine in the south Kashmir Himalayas, officials said.

The 57-day pilgrimage to the 3,880-metre-high Amarnath cave shrine started on Friday morning simultaneously via the traditional 48-km Nunwan-Pahalgam route in the Anantnag district and the shorter but steeper 14-km Baltal route in the Ganderbal district. The yatra will conclude on August 28.

As many as 3,865 pilgrims left the Bhagwati Nagar base camp in a cavalcade of 201 vehicles escorted by security personnel and the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs), they said.

Of the total pilgrims, 1,735 were headed for the Baltal base camp in 115 vehicles, while 2,130 pilgrims in 86 vehicles were proceeding to the traditional Pahalgam base camp in the Anantnag district.

The atmosphere at the Bhagwati Nagar base camp was charged with devotion as pilgrims chanted "Bam Bam Bhole", "Har Har Mahadev" and "Jai Barfani Baba Ki" before embarking on their journey. Many expressed satisfaction over the arrangements made for the smooth and peaceful conduct of the pilgrimage.

On Thursday, the first batch of 4,822 pilgrims was flagged off from Bhagwati Nagar by Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha.

With the fresh departure, a total of 8,687 pilgrims have left the Jammu base camp for the valley since Thursday.

Authorities have put in place multi-layered security arrangements along the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway and at all transit camps to ensure the safe and smooth movement of the yatra convoys. A multi-tier security setup has been activated in and around the Bhagwati Nagar base camp for the annual pilgrimage.