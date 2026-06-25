Amarnath Yatra: Search Operation Conducted In Sensitive Areas Of R S Pura Border Belt

JAMMU, June 25: A cordon and search operation was conducted in several sensitive areas of R S Pura border belt of Jammu district as part of heightened security measures ahead of the Amarnath yatra, officials said.

The 57-day annual pilgrimage to the shrine of Amarnath will commence on July 3 through the traditional 48-km Nunwan-Pahalgam track in Anantnag district and the shorter but steeper 14-km Baltal route in Ganderbal district.

The operation was carried out with the assistance of personnel of the Border Security Force (BSF) and the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), officials said.

The searches were conducted at identified hotspot locations in the Chakroi area, including houses of persons with criminal antecedents. Similar operations were also undertaken in the Baspur Bangla area, they added.

Officials said all identified premises were searched in the presence of family members and occupants while strictly following legal procedures.

"No suspicious persons, contraband, incriminating material or objectionable items were recovered during the operation", they said.

Police said the exercise was part of its ongoing efforts to maintain law and order, strengthen security and prevent anti-social and unlawful activities, particularly in view of the yatra. (PTI)