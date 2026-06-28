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Home / Videos / Amarnath Yatra : Sadhus Begin Arriving in Jammu, Express Satisfaction with Arrangements

Amarnath Yatra : Sadhus Begin Arriving in Jammu, Express Satisfaction with Arrangements

    Sadhus  have started arriving in Jammu ahead of the annual Amarnath Yatra, expressing satisfaction with the arrangements made by the administration, Sadhus said they were looking forward to undertaking the holy pilgrimage ...

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Daily Excelsior
01:16 PM Jun 28, 2026 IST
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Sadhus  have started arriving in Jammu ahead of the annual Amarnath Yatra, expressing satisfaction with the arrangements made by the administration, Sadhus said they were looking forward to undertaking the holy pilgrimage

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