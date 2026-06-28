Amarnath Yatra : Sadhus Begin Arriving in Jammu, Express Satisfaction with Arrangements
Sadhus have started arriving in Jammu ahead of the annual Amarnath Yatra, expressing satisfaction with the arrangements made by the administration, Sadhus said they were looking forward to undertaking the holy pilgrimage ...
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Sadhus have started arriving in Jammu ahead of the annual Amarnath Yatra, expressing satisfaction with the arrangements made by the administration, Sadhus said they were looking forward to undertaking the holy pilgrimage
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