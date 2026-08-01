Amarnath Yatra Resumes From Baltal Axis

Srinagar, Aug 1: The annual Amarnath Yatra resumed on Saturday from the Baltal route after being suspended for a day due to inclement weather and necessary track repairs, officials said.

"The yatra has resumed from the Baltal route, and pilgrims were allowed to visit the Holy Cave shrine this morning," the officials stated.

They noted that the yatra resumed following improvement in the weather and the completion of repairs along the track.

Advertisement

On Friday, the yatra was suspended due to poor weather conditions caused by incessant rain, resulting in minor damage to the track.

Additionally, the yatra remains suspended via the Pahalgam route while essential repairs are being conducted.

This year's annual yatra began on July 3, and so far, approximately 450,000 pilgrims have paid their respects at the holy cave shrine, which houses the naturally formed ice lingam.

The yatra is scheduled to conclude on August 28, coinciding with Raksha Bandhan.