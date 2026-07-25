Amarnath Yatra Resumes After 6-Day Weather Halt; Over 6,000 Pilgrims Leave Jammu
The annual Amarnath Yatra resumed from Jammu on Saturday after remaining suspended for six days due to inclement weather, with a fresh batch of over 6,000 pilgrims leaving the Bhagwati Nagar base camp for Baltal base camp in Kashmir...
The annual Amarnath Yatra resumed from Jammu on Saturday after remaining suspended for six days due to inclement weather, with a fresh batch of over 6,000 pilgrims leaving the Bhagwati Nagar base camp for Baltal base camp in Kashmir Valley, officials said.
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