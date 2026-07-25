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Home / Amarnath Yatra / Amarnath Yatra Resumes After 6-Day Weather Halt; Over 6,000 Pilgrims Leave Jammu

Amarnath Yatra Resumes After 6-Day Weather Halt; Over 6,000 Pilgrims Leave Jammu

The annual Amarnath Yatra resumed from Jammu on Saturday after remaining suspended for six days due to inclement weather, with a fresh batch of over 6,000 pilgrims leaving the Bhagwati Nagar base camp for Baltal base camp in Kashmir...

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Daily Excelsior
12:11 PM Jul 25, 2026 IST
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The annual Amarnath Yatra resumed from Jammu on Saturday after remaining suspended for six days due to inclement weather, with a fresh batch of over 6,000 pilgrims leaving the Bhagwati Nagar base camp for Baltal base camp in Kashmir Valley, officials said.

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