Amarnath Yatra: 'Rahi Hop” Free Bus Service to Give Pilgrims a Glimpse of Dogra Culture and History
'Rahi Hop” Free Bus Service introduced by the Jammu district administration will give Pilgrims a Glimpse of Dogra Culture and History. The service is free for yatris while paid for locals. It will officially start on July 10. ...
'Rahi Hop” Free Bus Service introduced by the Jammu district administration will give Pilgrims a Glimpse of Dogra Culture and History. The service is free for yatris while paid for locals. It will officially start on July 10. The administration has identified four circuits for the service: Chenab circuit, Sarhad line, Teerath Line and Fun Line
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