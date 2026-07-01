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Home / Videos / Amarnath Yatra: Multi-Layer Security, Advanced Surveillance system Put In Place, Says DIG CRPF

Amarnath Yatra: Multi-Layer Security, Advanced Surveillance system Put In Place, Says DIG CRPF

  The CRPF has put in place comprehensive security arrangements for the Amarnath Yatra 2026 in close coordination with the Jammu and Kashmir Police. DIG CRPF North Srinagar Sudhir Kumar said the force is conducting Road Opening Party (ROP)...

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Daily Excelsior
01:20 PM Jul 01, 2026 IST
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The CRPF has put in place comprehensive security arrangements for the Amarnath Yatra 2026 in close coordination with the Jammu and Kashmir Police. DIG CRPF North Srinagar Sudhir Kumar said the force is conducting Road Opening Party (ROP) duties, providing convoy protection from Jammu, and securing all base camps and accommodation facilities along the yatra route. He said drones, CCTV surveillance, and other advanced monitoring systems have been deployed.

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