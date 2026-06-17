Amarnath Yatra: MHA Officials, Paramilitary Chiefs To Visit J&K

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A high-level delegation of the Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) along with all heads of paramilitary forces and Intelligence agencies is likely to visit Jammu and Kashmir for two days on June 20 and 21 to assess preparedness especially security arrangements for annual pilgrimage of Shri Amarnath Ji, beginning July 3 in South Kashmir Himalayas. Officials told the Excelsior that the MHA team headed by Union Home Secretary Govind Mohan and comprising heads of all paramilitary forces including CRPF, BSF, SSB etc, Intelligence Bureau (IB) and other senior officials of the Union Home Ministry will review security arrangements for 57-day-long yatra in both Jammu and Kashmir divisions. The MHA meeting in Jammu is expected on June 20 followed by a similar meeting in Kashmir division the next day.