Amarnath Yatra Likely To Resume From Tomorrow: Officials

Srinagar, July 24 : The Amarnath Yatra, which remained suspended for six days due to inclement weather, is likely to resume from Saturday, officials said on Friday.

An official said that preparations are underway for the resumption of the pilgrimage following an improvement in weather conditions.

The yatra was suspended after incessant rainfall rendered the route unsafe for pilgrims.

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Authorities reviewed the situation after the weather improved and restoration work on the track was completed before deciding to resume the pilgrimage.

Officials have advised pilgrims to adhere to directions issued by the administration and security agencies and undertake the yatra only as per the scheduled arrangements. (KNO)