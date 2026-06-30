Amarnath Yatra: LG To Flag Off First Batch On July 2 At 4 AM Says Div Comm Jammu

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Divisional Commissioner Jammu said Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha will flag off the first batch of Amarnath Yatra pilgrims from Jammu at 4 am on July 2. He said all necessary arrangements have been made to ensure the safe and smooth movement of yatris.He added that online registration will begin tomorrow, with dedicated registration facilitation centres established at the Tawi Riverfront and Mahajan Sabha to assist pilgrims.