Amarnath Yatra | LG Sinha Reviews Arrangements For Pilgrims At Bhagwati Nagar Yatri Niwas

Jammu, Jul 1: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Wednesday visited the Yatri Niwas at Bhagwati Nagar in Jammu and reviewed arrangements in place for the pilgrims ahead of Shri Amarnath Ji Yatra-2026.

The Lieutenant Governor took appraisal of logistics, lodging, security arrangements, health facilities, help desks, sanitation, power and water supply, emergency and other essential services and facilities, ensuring a seamless and hassle-free experience for the devotees.

The Lieutenant Governor directed the officials to enhance manpower management to seamlessly cater to the heavy influx of devotees. He also emphasized regular public announcements at Bhagwati Nagar and Tawi Riverfront to ensure yatris receive essential information on time.

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The Lieutenant Governor also interacted with the devotees of Baba Barfani and wished them a safe, peaceful and blessed pilgrimage.

The 57-day long Shri Amarnath Ji Yatra will commence on 3rd July from the base camp on both the routes and it will culminate on 28th August 2026. The first-batch of the Yatra will be flagged off by the Lieutenant Governor on July 02 from Yatri Niwas, Bhagwati Nagar, Jammu.

The Lieutenant Governor was accompanied by Nalin Prabhat, DGP; S.J.M.Gillani, Special DG Coordination PHQ; Ramesh Kumar, Divisional Commissioner, Jammu; Bhim Sen Tuti, IGP Jammu; Amol V Homkar, IGP CRPF Jammu Sector; M. Suleman Choudhary, IGP Traffic; Dr Rakesh Minhas, Deputy Commissioner Jammu; Dr. Devansh Yadav, Municipal Commissioner Jammu and senior officials from civil administration, police and security forces.