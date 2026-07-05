Amarnath Yatra | LG Manoj Sinha Reviews Ground Situation, Pilgrim Facilities At Chandanwari

SRINAGAR, Jul 5: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha today visited Chandanwari and reviewed the ground situation and pilgrim facilities at the camp, to ensure a seamless Shri Amarnath Ji Yatra.

The Lieutenant Governor interacted with the officials, pilgrims, volunteers, langar sevadars and other service providers. He instructed Yatra management teams to examine pilgrim feedback and remain available for round-the-clock support.

“Through seamless whole of government approach, we are leaving no stone unturned to provide excellent food and lodging to the devotees of Lord Shiva. I want every Yatri to have a blissful darshan and a profoundly enriching spiritual experience,” the Lieutenant Governor said.

Advertisement

During his visit, the Lieutenant Governor inspected the Base Hospital at Chandanwari to assess healthcare arrangements for the Yatris. He toured wards, labs, and emergency units, and interacted with patients to check on their well-being and care quality.

The Lieutenant Governor appreciated the dedication of doctors, paramedics, and healthcare workers, ensuring quality healthcare services for pilgrims.

It was informed that the adequate stocks of medicines and essential medical equipment are available, and specialist doctors, nursing staff and paramedics have been deployed to provide prompt treatment. Comprehensive healthcare services are provided daily to all pilgrims, service providers, and support staff, with the OPD averaging 2,500 patient visits per day.

Speaking to the media persons, the Lieutenant Governor said: “Having closely monitored the holy Yatra over the past four years, I have noted a massive surge in pilgrim numbers this year. In response, the Administration, the Shri Amarnath Ji Shrine Board, and all key stakeholders have stepped up, implementing significantly better arrangements than in previous years.

However, we are seeing a large influx of unregistered pilgrims. I strongly urge those without prior registration to remain patient and wait for their turn. This cooperation is essential for a smooth and seamless Yatra experience. Please remember daily pilgrim caps at both Chandanwari and Baltal are strictly fixed and cannot be increased. Adhering to these established protocols is vital for everyone's safety and hassle-free pilgrimage.

To support our pilgrims, the 100-bed hospital at Chandanwari has been operational for the last two years, delivering vital healthcare services. Meanwhile, dedicated officials and staff across all departments continue to work tirelessly to ensure a seamless journey for everyone.”