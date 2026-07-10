Amarnath Yatra: LG Manoj Sinha Reviews Arrangements At Baltal Base Camp

Srinagar, Jul 10: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Friday visited the Baltal base camp and reviewed the arrangements for the pilgrims of Baba Amarnath.

The Lieutenant Governor inspected Base Camp Hospital, on-spot registration counters, tents and other facilities, along with the senior officials and directed all line departments to ensure seamless inter-departmental synergy for a hassle-free and memorable pilgrimage experience.

“The comfort of Shri Amarnathji’s devotees must remain the highest priority. From registration to accommodation, from smooth movement to darshan, every step of the journey should be seamless and free of any obstacles. The Shrine Board and every department involved are united in their dedication to making this spiritual journey a safe, seamless, and deeply memorable experience for all,” the Lieutenant Governor said.

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The Lieutenant Governor said that Shri Amarnath Ji Yatra is not only transforming the spiritual lives of devotees but also uplifting the lives of the people of Jammu Kashmir. He interacted with service providers, sanitation workers, doctors, and the volunteers who tirelessly run the langars.

“Their spirit of selfless service is truly inspiring. This year’s larger crowds are also bringing new opportunities and positive economic change for local traders and service providers,” the Lieutenant Governor said.

He also stated that Shri Amarnath Ji Yatra is a living symbol of aspirational Jammu Kashmir.

“It is woven into the very soul of this land, and preserving its sanctity and cleanliness is our collective duty,” the Lieutenant Governor said.

The Lieutenant Governor directed the authorities to take strict legal action against anyone involved in overcharging pilgrims or executing fraudulent registrations. Whether it is a service provider, a government employee, or an individual associated with any institution, make no exceptions. Register a case immediately, he said.

The Lieutenant Governor emphasized a comprehensive audit of all sanitation arrangements. He ordered officials to ensure an uninterrupted, 24/7 water supply.

The concerned officers also briefed the Lieutenant Governor about the arrangements related to security, sanitation, healthcare, accommodation, water and power supply and other essential services. It was informed that an effective feedback mechanism has been put in place and immediate steps are being taken to address issues highlighted by pilgrims.

During the review meeting, it was also informed that the number of RO water installations along the yatra track has been increased to ensure adequate availability of clean drinking water for pilgrims.

The Lieutenant Governor also interacted with the yatris and enquired about the facilities extended to them. The pilgrims appreciated the arrangements made by the line departments, administration, Shrine Board, police, army, security forces and other stakeholders for their smooth pilgrimage.

“I invite all devotees of Baba Barfani to come, experience the darshan of Lord Shiva, and let this pilgrimage be a journey of self-discovery and spiritual joy,” the Lieutenant Governor said.

Speaking to media persons, Lieutenant Governor said: “Today marks the eighth day of the Shri Amarnath Ji Yatra, and so far, around 1,70,000 pilgrims have paid their obeisance at the holy cave. J&K administration, Police, Army, Security Forces, Shrine Board, and all other stakeholders have worked in complete synergy to ensure that the pilgrimage is hassle-free.

Compared to previous years, a significant number of pilgrims arrived without prior registration. We have successfully facilitated their journey through the necessary protocols, ensuring a smooth process. Every effort is being made to ensure that all pilgrims return home with a positive experience. I am confident that in the coming days, devotees arriving from every corner of the country will carry back fond memories of their pilgrimage.

100-bed hospitals, located at Baltal and Chandanwari, have been fully operational, handling an average of 1,300 to 1,400 OPD patients daily. These hospitals are playing a critical role in safeguarding the health of both the pilgrims and the dedicated personnel deployed along the routes.

I appeal to all pilgrims to strictly adhere to the guidelines established by the administration and the Shrine Board. The entire administrative machinery is working round-the-clock to assist you. In case of any inconvenience, please immediately inform the nearest Camp Director or deployed security personnel, and all possible assistance will be provided on priority,” the Lieutenant Governor said.

The Lieutenant Governor was accompanied by Dr. Mandeep K Bhandari, CEO, Shri Amarnathji Shrine Board; VK Birdi, IGP Kashmir; Sujit Kumar, IGP Security; M. Suleman Choudhary, IGP Traffic J&K; Mohammad Aijaz, Secretary, Department of Rural Development & Panchayati Raj; Anshul Garg, Divisional Commissioner Kashmir; Rahul Yadav, Managing Director JKPDCL and Nodal Officer for Baltal Axis; Rajiv Omprakashn, DIG CKR; Jatin Kishore, Deputy Commissioner, Ganderbal; Sudhanshu Dhama, SSP Ganderbal; Ms Anoo Malhotra, DG Rural Sanitation J&K, and senior officers of Shrine Board, civil administration, police and security forces.