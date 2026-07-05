Amarnath Yatra: Jammu Business Community Hopeful Of Boost To Local Economy
With the commencement of the Amarnath Yatra, Jammu's business community is optimistic about a surge in commercial activity. Traders said the annual pilgrimage is expected to increase sales across sectors, including hotels, transport, restaurants, retail shops,...
Advertisement
With the commencement of the Amarnath Yatra, Jammu's business community is optimistic about a surge in commercial activity. Traders said the annual pilgrimage is expected to increase sales across sectors, including hotels, transport, restaurants, retail shops, and other local businesses, providing a significant boost to the city's economy. They said efforts should be made by the administration that yatris should visit historical religious places across the Jammu .
Advertisement