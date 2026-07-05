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Amarnath Yatra: Jammu Business Community Hopeful Of Boost To Local Economy

      With the commencement of the Amarnath Yatra, Jammu's business community is optimistic about a surge in commercial activity. Traders said the annual pilgrimage is expected to increase sales across sectors, including hotels, transport, restaurants, retail shops,...

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Daily Excelsior
05:20 PM Jul 05, 2026 IST
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With the commencement of the Amarnath Yatra, Jammu's business community is optimistic about a surge in commercial activity. Traders said the annual pilgrimage is expected to increase sales across sectors, including hotels, transport, restaurants, retail shops, and other local businesses, providing a significant boost to the city's economy. They said  efforts should be made by the administration that yatris should visit historical religious places across the Jammu .

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