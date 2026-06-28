Amarnath Yatra: Grateful to Security Forces; Hopeful of Better Yatra This Year: LG
Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha expressed gratitude to the security forces and all agencies involved in the preparations for the annual Amarnath Yatra. LG expressed hope that this year's pilgrimage would be more successful than previous years. He...
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Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha expressed gratitude to the security forces and all agencies involved in the preparations for the annual Amarnath Yatra. LG expressed hope that this year's pilgrimage would be more successful than previous years. He today visited Baltal Base Camp to review the preparations
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