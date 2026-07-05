Amarnath Yatra: Fresh Batch Of 6700 Pilgrims Leave from Bhagwati Nagar Base Camp

A fresh batch of over 6,700 pilgrims left the Bhagwati Nagar base camp here early Sunday for the Amarnath shrine in South Kashmir Himalayas under tight security, officials said. The batch including 1,310 women and 22 children, left the Jammu base camp in two separate convoys at 3 am and 3.40 am, the officials said. With this, a total of 20,220 pilgrims have left the Jammu base camp for the valley so far.

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