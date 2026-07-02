Amarnath Yatra | DGP Reviews Security At Pahalgam, Calls For Maximum Vigilance And Seamless Coordination

Srinagar, July 2: Director General of Police (DGP) Jammu and Kashmir, Nalin Prabhat, on Thursday conducted a comprehensive review of security and pilgrim facilitation arrangements at the Nunwan frisking point in Pahalgam, directing security personnel to maintain the highest standards of vigilance while ensuring a smooth and hassle-free experience for devotees undertaking the annual Shri Amarnath Ji Yatra.

According to a police statement, the DGP inspected the multi-layered security arrangements at the Nunwan base camp, taking stock of frisking procedures, access control systems, deployment of police and security personnel, crowd management measures, and facilities put in place for the safety and convenience of pilgrims.

During his visit, the DGP interacted with officers and jawans deployed on Yatra duty and emphasized the importance of maintaining unwavering alertness, professionalism, and public-friendly conduct throughout the pilgrimage. He instructed officials to carry out thorough security checks without causing inconvenience to the pilgrims, ensuring that the movement of yatris remains smooth and well-regulated.

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Highlighting the significance of inter-agency coordination, Nalin Prabhat stressed that close cooperation among the police, security forces, civil administration, and other stakeholders is essential for conducting a safe, peaceful, and incident-free Shri Amarnath Ji Yatra.

The DGP also appreciated the dedication, commitment, and tireless efforts of police personnel and other security agencies engaged in Yatra duties. He urged them to remain vigilant, responsive, and compassionate while discharging their responsibilities so that every pilgrim feels secure, welcomed, and adequately assisted during the sacred pilgrimage.

The visit forms part of the Jammu and Kashmir Police’s continuous efforts to strengthen security preparedness and ensure the smooth conduct of the Shri Amarnath Ji Yatra 2026 across all transit routes and base camps, the statement added.(KNC)