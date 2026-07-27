Amarnath Yatra Crosses 4.22 Lakh Pilgrim Mark; Baltal Route Operational, Pahalgam Track Under Repairs: Div Com Kashmir

Srinagar, July 27: The annual Shri Amarnath Ji Yatra has crossed the significant milestone of 4.22 lakh pilgrims performing darshan, with the Baltal route currently operational while repair work continues on the Pahalgam track, Divisional Commissioner Kashmir Anshul Garg said on Monday.

Speaking to reporters, Garg said the pilgrimage is being conducted strictly in accordance with the detailed Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) issued for the Shri Amarnath Ji Yatra. He stressed that the India Meteorological Department (IMD) weather advisories and the condition of the pilgrimage tracks remain the primary factors in deciding the movement of yatris.

He said that adverse weather conditions over the past few days had necessitated the temporary suspension of the yatra. Following a detailed reconnaissance of the routes, authorities found that certain stretches of the Pahalgam route required repair and restoration work, which is currently being undertaken by the Border Roads Organisation (BRO).

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The Divisional Commissioner informed that the Baltal route remains fully operational, and pilgrims are continuing their journey through that route without interruption.

Highlighting the smooth conduct of the pilgrimage, Garg said that over the last two days the yatra has progressed without any major difficulties. “As of 1 pm today, around 4.22 lakh pilgrims have performed darshan at the holy cave shrine,” he said.

He further stated that Mountain Rescue Teams (MRTs), health teams, sanitation staff, camp commanders, and the district administration are maintaining round-the-clock supervision and coordination to ensure the safety, convenience, and smooth movement of pilgrims throughout the yatra.

The administration, he added, continues to closely monitor weather conditions and track status to facilitate the safe and successful conduct of the annual pilgrimage. (KNC)